 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Fantasy Fallout: Juan Soto agrees to record deal with New York Mets
Juan Soto
Report: Juan Soto, Mets agree to record 15-year, $765 million contract
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants
Reports: Michael Conforto and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to one-year, $17 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241208.jpg
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
steelers_mpx.jpg
Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem
nbc_simms_lowes_241208.jpg
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Fantasy Fallout: Juan Soto agrees to record deal with New York Mets
Juan Soto
Report: Juan Soto, Mets agree to record 15-year, $765 million contract
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants
Reports: Michael Conforto and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to one-year, $17 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241208.jpg
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
steelers_mpx.jpg
Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem
nbc_simms_lowes_241208.jpg
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Colts have chance to upset Broncos in Week 15

December 8, 2024 10:06 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to early lines for Week 15 action, including Colts vs. Broncos in a matchup that Anthony Richardson can use to propel Indy's playoff hopes.
Up Next
nbc_bte_week15coltsbroncos_241208.jpg
5:22
Colts have chance to upset Broncos in Week 15
Now Playing
nbc_bte_allenmvp_241208.jpg
4:34
How Bills-Rams thriller impacts MVP, division odds
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_bestbets_241205.jpg
3:57
Falcons, Rams highlight NFL Week 14 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_seahawkscardinals_241205.jpg
5:10
Find your ‘preferred over’ in ARI vs. SEA game
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
0:46
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
0:43
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_bigtenchip_241204.jpg
0:34
PSU needs to control tempo in Big Ten Championship
Now Playing
sechampionshipbte.jpg
4:54
Best prop bets for the SEC Championship
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebufvlar_241203.jpg
2:53
Rams are worth betting on against Bills in Week 14
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteclevpit_241203.jpg
3:21
Expect Browns vs. Steelers to hit the Over
Now Playing