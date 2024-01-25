Watch Now
Are NFL DPOY and Coach of the Year wrapped up?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NFL awards markets and debate whether Myles Garrett and Demeco Ryans have their respective awards locked after earning PFWA honors.
NFL Championship Sunday prop bets
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick give their favorite prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday, including rushing yards and passing touchdowns.
Are NFL DPOY and Coach of the Year wrapped up?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NFL awards markets and debate whether Myles Garrett and Demeco Ryans have their respective awards locked after earning PFWA honors.
NFL Championship Sunday yards leader bets
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for most passing, receiving and rushing yards on NFL Championship Sunday, and who may take the lead in those respective categories.
Griffin firing doesn’t change Bucks betting market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine how -- or whether -- the Adrian Griffin firing (and possible Doc Rivers hiring) changes the betting market for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Can Gauff upset Sabalenka in Australian Open semi?
Racquet Magazine's Caitlin Thompson joins Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher on Bet the Edge to analyze whether Coco Gauff can upset Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semifinal.
Super Bowl MVP bet market might be ‘Purdy or pass’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick walk through the Super Bowl LVIII betting market (odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook), agreeing to jump on Brock Purdy's odds and shy away from anybody on the Chiefs.
Coach of the Year could come down to West top seed
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick like the Los Angeles Clippers' Tyronn Lue for an early NBA Coach of the Year bet, in part because the Thunder's Mark Daigneault and Timberwolves' Chris Finch may need the top seed to win it.
Will the Lions keep up with the 49ers?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the NFC Championship, where they look at whether the Lions can keep things close against a juggernaut 49ers team.
Australian Open women’s draw futures
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Australian Open women's draw as it stands and give bettors options on who may win it all.
How paths for Swiatek, Gauff have shifted at AO
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss various upsets at the Australian Open and how that is shifting the path for favorites like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, with the Men's side remaining more predictable.