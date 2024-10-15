Watch Now
Is BAL the best team in the NFL through Week 6
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they're betting the Ravens for the remainder of the season and debate whether Baltimore is the best team in the NFL through Week 6.
Up Next
Watt may be caught in NFL DPOY odds
Watt may be caught in NFL DPOY odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the NFL Defensive Player of the Year market and who may challenge T.J. Watt at the top of the odds.
Jackson an intriguing longshot in OPOY market
Jackson an intriguing longshot in OPOY market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick dive into the state of the Offensive Player of the Year market that is led by Derrick Henry and highlight Lamar Jackson as an intriguing longshot on Bet the Edge.
Is BAL the best team in the NFL through Week 6
Is BAL the best team in the NFL through Week 6
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they're betting the Ravens for the remainder of the season and debate whether Baltimore is the best team in the NFL through Week 6.
49ers open as ‘rightful favorites’ against Chiefs
49ers open as 'rightful favorites' against Chiefs
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight a still-adapting Chiefs' offense and a strong 49ers' defense as reasons why San Francisco should remain the betting favorite for the Week 7 tilt.
Strength of NFC North on full display in Week 6
Strength of NFC North on full display in Week 6
Bet the Edge gives their NFL Week 6 takeaways, discussing the strength of the NFC North and why there's currently no clear-cut favorite to win the NFC Championship.
Who’s a better bet for MVP: Mahomes or Burrow?
Who's a better bet for MVP: Mahomes or Burrow?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down whether Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have a better chance at winning the Most Valuable Player award.
London, Eagles top NFL Week 6 best bets
London, Eagles top NFL Week 6 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for NFL Week 6, including Atlanta Falcons' Drake London's over on receiving yards against the Carolina Panthers and the Eagles' spread against the Browns.
Is Packers’ Love a top 10 quarterback this season?
Is Packers' Love a top 10 quarterback this season?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Green Bay Packers upcoming matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and discuss how Jordan Love stacks up against other quarterbacks around the league.
Take the over on Bengals against Giants on SNF
Take the over on Bengals against Giants on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.