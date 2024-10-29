 Skip navigation
Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 9
NHL: OCT 28 Oilers at Blue Jackets
Connor McDavid injured on his first shift, returning to Edmonton to be evaluated

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_gnpbigeast_241028.jpg
The Big East runs through UConn, Bueckers
nbc_cbb_gnpsec_241028.jpg
South Carolina may be more dangerous in SEC
nbc_cbb_gnpbig12v2_241028.jpg
ISU, KSU are teams to watch in the Big 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cardinals have a real shot to win the NFC West

October 29, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reassess their expectations of the Arizona Cardinals after a big road win against the Miami Dolphins and analyze their chances to win the division.
nbc_bte_cardinalw9matchup_241028.jpg
5:01
Cardinals have a real shot to win the NFC West
nbc_bte_coachoy_241028.jpg
5:06
Evaluating Coach of the Year odds for Quinn, Reid
nbc_roto_bteweek9preds_241027.jpg
5:43
Questionable favorites lead NFL Week 9 openers
nbc_roto_bteweek8takeaways_241027.jpg
5:22
Colts’ Richardson experiment ending?
tua_thumb.jpg
4:28
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
nbc_edge_bte_giantssteelers_241024.jpg
0:48
Giants defense could derail ‘inflated’ Wilson
nbc_edge_bte_ninersdallas_241024.jpg
0:51
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys
nbc_edge_bte_orlandorookies_241024.jpg
2:53
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
nbc_edge_bte_jaguars_241024.jpg
5:23
‘Confident’ Lawrence makes Jags a solid Week 8 bet
nbc_edge_bte_tylerwarren_241023.jpg
1:27
Eye PSU’s Warren over 4.5 catches vs. Wisconsin
