Arizona will have ‘too much’ for Kansas to handle

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Spring training stat leaders: Could Rhys Hoskins, Reese Olson be draft values?
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Big East Tournament - Marquette vs. Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Selection Sunday.jpg
2025 NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday: Men’s and women’s bracket reveal date, time, schedule, how it works

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_jorgensonintv_250313.jpg
Paris-Nice leader Jorgenson on Vingegaard’s injury
nbc_bte_kingswarriorsv2_250313.jpg
‘Market darling’ Warriors deserve respect vs. SAC
nbc_ffhh_darnold_250313.jpg
Darnold ‘not much of an upgrade’ over Smith in SEA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Spring training stat leaders: Could Rhys Hoskins, Reese Olson be draft values?
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Big East Tournament - Marquette vs. Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Selection Sunday.jpg
2025 NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday: Men’s and women’s bracket reveal date, time, schedule, how it works

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_jorgensonintv_250313.jpg
Paris-Nice leader Jorgenson on Vingegaard’s injury
nbc_bte_kingswarriorsv2_250313.jpg
‘Market darling’ Warriors deserve respect vs. SAC
nbc_ffhh_darnold_250313.jpg
Darnold ‘not much of an upgrade’ over Smith in SEA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Arizona will have 'too much' for Kansas to handle

March 13, 2025 11:27 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell explain why they're both backing Arizona in their revenge game against Kansas and taking the under in this Big 12 Tournament game between two inconsistent squads.
Up Next
nbc_bte_kansasarizona_250313.jpg
1:15
Arizona will have ‘too much’ for Kansas to handle
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jeanty_250227.jpg
2:31
Cowboys, Bears make sense to draft Jeanty
Now Playing
nbc_bte_browns_250227.jpg
2:37
Dalzell: Browns ‘more than likely’ to draft Hunter
Now Playing
nbc_bte_youth_250227.jpg
3:50
Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cbbbigten_250226.jpg
3:17
Can Ohio State reach the NCAA tournament?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cbbseeds_250226.jpg
3:40
Alabama, Florida, Tennessee eye No. 1 seeds
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mavs_lakers_250226.jpg
2:38
Mavs, Lakers offer enticing odds to win the West
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechlgoalscorer_250225.jpg
4:27
Analyzing Champions League top goal scorer market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btespieth_250225.jpg
1:19
Spieth an under-the-radar bet to win Masters
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteraptors_250225.jpg
3:04
Raptors’ schedule benefits NBA playoff push
Now Playing