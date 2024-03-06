Watch Now
Arnold Palmer Invitational longshots: Aberg, Knapp
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas highlight intriguing longshots at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, including Ludvig Aberg, Jake Knapp and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Up Next
Handicapping the UEFA Champions League
Handicapping the UEFA Champions League
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas discuss which clubs could knock off Manchester City in the Champions League, and how best to approach the betting market.
Arnold Palmer Invitational longshots: Aberg, Knapp
Arnold Palmer Invitational longshots: Aberg, Knapp
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas highlight intriguing longshots at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, including Ludvig Aberg, Jake Knapp and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Acuña, Betts, Ohtani lead NL MVP betting market
Acuña, Betts, Ohtani lead NL MVP betting market
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell break down how to bet the National League MVP Award, with Ronald Acuña Jr.'s health lingering over the market, which now also includes Shohei Ohtani in third at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament
Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the betting market for the AAC Tournament, analyzing why South Florida could hold some value.
Paths to NBA 6MOY honors for Monk, Powell
Paths to NBA 6MOY honors for Monk, Powell
Bet the Edge lays out how Malik Monk and Norm Powell could win NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors this year and why Powell is a viable candidate to consider backing.
Illinois could be Big Ten’s ‘sleeper’ in March
Illinois could be Big Ten's 'sleeper' in March
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss Illinois' current odds of winning the Big Ten tournament and why Ohio State could be a fun flier to consider.
Could Nabers be selected ahead of Harrison Jr.?
Could Nabers be selected ahead of Harrison Jr.?
Eric Froton, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the possibility of LSU's Malik Nabers being selected higher than Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.
McCarthy to Broncos could be a strong draft bet
McCarthy to Broncos could be a strong draft bet
Eric Froton joins Bet the Edge to predict who will select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the Denver Broncos as a likely option.
Evaluating Maye, Daniels for No. 2, No. 3 picks
Evaluating Maye, Daniels for No. 2, No. 3 picks
The Bet the Edge crew breaks down the markets around the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which belong to the Commanders and Patriots, respectively.