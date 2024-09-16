Watch Now
Ravens could feast on Cowboys shaky run defense
Jay Croucher and John Ewing look ahead to the Ravens being short road favorites against the Dallas Cowboys and how Derrick Henry might feast against a defense that has struggled against the run.
Bettors should stay away from Young Week 3
Jay Croucher and John Ewing look at the surprising ineptitude of Bryce Young and why bettor should be staying away from the former No. 1 pick and the Carolina Panthers.
Ravens could feast on Cowboys shaky run defense
Jay Croucher and John Ewing look ahead to the Ravens being short road favorites against the Dallas Cowboys and how Derrick Henry might feast against a defense that has struggled against the run.
Should Chiefs’ Mahomes give bettors concern?
Jay Crocher and John Ewing recap the action from Bengals-Chiefs and whether bettors should be wary of Chiefs and NFL MVP bets because of Patrick Mahomes' slow start.
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love’s injury?
Jay Croucher and Sam Panayotovich weigh in on whether the Packers vs. Colts NFL Week 2 betting market is overreacting to Jordan Love's injury and Anthony Richardson's flashy Week 1 performance.
Bears vs. Texans over an intriguing bet
Jay Croucher and Sam Panayotovich discuss betting Bears vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football, particularly why the over could be a strong play with C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams leading both offenses.
Bengals, Saints lead NFL week 2 best bets
Jay Croucher and Sam Panayotovich offer up their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season, making the case for the Bengals to cover against the Chiefs and the Saints to cover against the Cowboys.
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
Eric Froton lays out his concerns about Alabama's rushing attack and pass protection as the Crimson Tide prepare to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
Vaughn Dalzell, Brad Thomas and Eric Froton discuss the teams they like to make the College Football Playoff, explaining why teams such as Tennessee and Ole Miss still hold betting value through Week 2.
Thomas: UK could be in trouble against UGA
Brad Thomas breaks down why he think Georgia will pay off for bettors against Kentucky in the spread and total points.