Best bets for Bama v. UNC, Illinois v. Iowa State
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review the odds for the men's Sweet 16, including Alabama vs. UNC and Illinois vs. Iowa State, and which bets to place in both matchups.
Langford, Chourio lead MLB Rookie of the Year odds
Bet the Edge highlights several rising stars who could make serious noise in this year's MLB Rookie of the Year races, including Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, Jackson Chourio and many more.
Best bets for Bama v. UNC, Illinois v. Iowa State
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review the odds for the men's Sweet 16, including Alabama vs. UNC and Illinois vs. Iowa State, and which bets to place in both matchups.
Best bets for Clemson-Arizona, SD State-UConn
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick run through the bets they like for Clemson vs. Arizona and San Diego State vs. UConn in the Sweet 16.
Analyzing a deep NL Manager of the Year market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the National League Manager of the Year odds, explaining why there are tons of managers capable of winning the award in 2024.
Hinch, Quatraro lead AL Manager of the Year market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch isn't sure bet to win American League Manager of the Year, mapping out the path for Kansas City Royals' skipper Matt Quatraro to win the award.
Who could challenge Burnes for AL Cy Young Award?
Drew Dinsick sees the American League Cy Young Award race as Corbin Burnes and then the rest, but a few names like Framber Valdez and Zach Eflin could make for some interesting bets from a value perspective.
Breaking down an ‘interesting’ NL Cy Young market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the early odds for National League Cy Young Award winner, explaining why Spencer Strider isn't a sure bet to win the honor in a deep class.
Evaluating Sweet 16 opening lines
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the opening lines for multiple Sweet 16 matchups, including Illinois vs. Iowa State and Creighton vs. Tennessee.
Are ‘surging’ Pelicans a threat to win the West?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze a "well composed" New Orleans Pelicans team and discuss if this team is a true threat to win the West on Bet the Edge.