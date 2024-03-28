 Skip navigation
Best bets for Bama v. UNC, Illinois v. Iowa State

March 28, 2024 06:00 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review the odds for the men's Sweet 16, including Alabama vs. UNC and Illinois vs. Iowa State, and which bets to place in both matchups.
7:06
nbc_roto_btemlbroy_240327.jpg
7:06
Langford, Chourio lead MLB Rookie of the Year odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_sweet16pt2_240327.jpg
8:03
Best bets for Bama v. UNC, Illinois v. Iowa State
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesweet6pt1_240327.jpg
7:52
Best bets for Clemson-Arizona, SD State-UConn
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenlmoty_240326.jpg
7:56
Analyzing a deep NL Manager of the Year market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btealmoty_240326.jpg
6:50
Hinch, Quatraro lead AL Manager of the Year market
Now Playing
6:50
Who could challenge Burnes for AL Cy Young Award?
6:50
Who could challenge Burnes for AL Cy Young Award?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenlcyyoung_240325.jpg
9:12
Breaking down an ‘interesting’ NL Cy Young market
Now Playing
10:01
Evaluating Sweet 16 opening lines
10:01
Evaluating Sweet 16 opening lines
Now Playing
3:54
Are 'surging' Pelicans a threat to win the West?
3:54
Are ‘surging’ Pelicans a threat to win the West?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ncaa_240321.jpg
5:58
Handicapping Florida, Alabama in Round of 64
Now Playing