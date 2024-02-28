Watch Now
Best practices for betting the 2024 NFL Draft
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best practices and tips on how to navigate the betting market for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Which QB should Commanders target at No. 2?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the second and third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, including the QB debate between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.
Best practices for betting the 2024 NFL Draft
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best practices and tips on how to navigate the betting market for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Is it time to buy low on the 76ers?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the playoff outlook for the Philadelphia 76ers given Joel Embiid's injury status, questioning how far the team can go with a fully-healthy lineup.
Early betting primer on 2024 Kentucky Derby
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick get an early start on handicapping the 2024 Kentucky Derby, including why Dinsick likes Todd Pletcher's "Speak Easy."
Hart Trophy market revolves around Matthews
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting market for the Hart Trophy, discussing why it revolves around Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews.
Examining Suns’ odds to make or miss the playoffs
Bet the Edge examines how markets are currently pricing the Suns and why schedule concerns make it worth considering backing Phoenix to miss the playoffs.
NBA Sixth Man of the Year longshots to target
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick sift through NBA Sixth Man of the Year award odds, detailing why the big favorites are worth fading in favor of longshots like Norm Powell, Caris LeVert and more.
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the odds for the top contenders in the Western Conference, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the current odds for the NBA Most Improved Player Award, including those for Tyrese Maxey, Coby White and Alperen Sengun, among others.
Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.