Betting Kansas-Houston and Big 12 Tourney champion
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell examine the betting market for Saturday's clash between Kansas and Houston, as well as for the "two-team race" Big 12 Tournament.
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell examine the betting market for Saturday's clash between Kansas and Houston, as well as for the "two-team race" Big 12 Tournament.
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell examine the American League MVP betting market, analyzing if health is a concern for current favorite Aaron Judge.
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review two more sets of possible Final Four and National Title Contenders with both being very high on a projected No. 4 seed from the Big 12 to make a big run.
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look over a set of possible bracket busters, but both aren’t very high on either team unless playing in the right matchup in the Tournament before revealing both squads.
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas discuss which clubs could knock off Manchester City in the Champions League, and how best to approach the betting market.
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas highlight intriguing longshots at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, including Ludvig Aberg, Jake Knapp and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the betting market for the AAC Tournament, analyzing why South Florida could hold some value.
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell break down how to bet the National League MVP Award, with Ronald Acuña Jr.'s health lingering over the market, which now also includes Shohei Ohtani in third at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bet the Edge lays out how Malik Monk and Norm Powell could win NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors this year and why Powell is a viable candidate to consider backing.