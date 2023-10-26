Watch Now
Betting NBA division winner futures for 2023-24
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the best bets within the NBA division winner markets and which NBA futures peak their interest heading into the 2023-24 season.
How Purdy's status impacts 49ers vs. Bengals line
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Brock Purdy being in concussion protocol and if Sam Darnold can ensure the 49ers cover the spread against the Bengals if called upon.
Fading the top of Sixth Man of the Year market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick's approach to the NBA Sixth Man of the Year market is clear: wait -- then fade, fade, fade. They break down the favorites before explaining why they're not chomping at the bit to get in.
Week 8 best bets: Etienne rush yards, Saints-Colts
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer their best bets for NFL Week 8, including clear picks in the Indianapolis Colts - New Orleans Saints matchup and for Travis Etienne, with odds by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Why Oregon is the smart bet in Week 9 vs. Utah
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the betting line for Oregon vs. Utah matchup in Week 9 and why the Ducks present an appealing bet at -6.5.
Bucs don't offer betting optimism v. Bills on TNF
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick analyze how to bet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
49ers vs. Bengals is a 'nice spot' to bet on SF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why they lean towards backing the 49ers in Week 8 against the Bengals despite short rest and Cincinnati coming off its bye on Bet the Edge.
BOS the safe bet in two-team Eastern Conf. race
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher analyze the betting market in the NBA Eastern Conference, which looks like a two-team race between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks -- with a clear favorite to the Bet the Edge crew.
CLE in 'deep trouble' with Watson not delivering
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick asses how Deshaun Watson's Week 8 status affects the Browns' outlook as underdogs against the Seahawks, as well as their long term outlook in the division on Bet the Edge.
NFL DPOY price shifts: Garrett, Parsons, Watt
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the market for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, discussing Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt at the top while making a case for Roquan Smith as a longshot on Bet the Edge.