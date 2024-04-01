Watch Now
Betting the Final Four: Alabama cover vs. UConn?
Drew Dinsick gives his initial reads on the Final Four betting markets, including whether to take points instead of the spread in NC State vs. Purdue and whether to take Alabama covering a huge spread vs. UConn.
Drew Dinsick gives his initial reads on the Final Four betting markets, including whether to take points instead of the spread in NC State vs. Purdue and whether to take Alabama covering a huge spread vs. UConn.
Who’s trying to win at the end of the NBA season?
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher sift through who's trying to win at the end of the NBA season and how the different levels of motivation will impact the divisional races coming down to the wire.
Betting Premier League race after Arsenal-Man City
Jay and Drew discuss how to bet a muddy Premier League champion race after Arsenal and Manchester City's draw over the weekend.
Why isn’t Curry the CPOY favorite?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the NBA Clutch Player of the Year market, questioning how DeMar DeRozan has better odds to win the award than Stephen Curry.
Consider fading NL squads in World Series markets
Bet the Edge examines current odds for 2024 World Series winners and highlight why it could be worth fading National League teams in favor of intriguing squads in the American League.
Betting Friday’s full Sweet 16 slate
Drew Dinsick walks through Friday's entire Sweet 16 slate, giving his favorite bets for NC State vs. Marquette, Purdue vs. Gonzaga, Houston vs. Duke and Creighton vs. Tennessee.
Best bets for Bama v. UNC, Illinois v. Iowa State
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review the odds for the men's Sweet 16, including Alabama vs. UNC and Illinois vs. Iowa State, and which bets to place in both matchups.
Langford, Chourio lead MLB Rookie of the Year odds
Bet the Edge highlights several rising stars who could make serious noise in this year's MLB Rookie of the Year races, including Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, Jackson Chourio and many more.
Best bets for Clemson-Arizona, SD State-UConn
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick run through the bets they like for Clemson vs. Arizona and San Diego State vs. UConn in the Sweet 16.