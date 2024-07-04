 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SPORTS-CAR-NASCAR-CHICAGO-SPORTSPLUS-2-TB
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at the Chicago Street Race
MLB: Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians
Saves and Steals: Mid-season closer rankings
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240703.jpg
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte76ers_240703.jpg
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
nbc_roto_btewimbeldonmens_240703.jpg
Inside Djokovic’s path to Wimbledon title
nbc_roto_btecopaamerica_240703.jpg
Dinsick: Argentina clear favorite in Copa America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SPORTS-CAR-NASCAR-CHICAGO-SPORTSPLUS-2-TB
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at the Chicago Street Race
MLB: Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians
Saves and Steals: Mid-season closer rankings
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240703.jpg
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte76ers_240703.jpg
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
nbc_roto_btewimbeldonmens_240703.jpg
Inside Djokovic’s path to Wimbledon title
nbc_roto_btecopaamerica_240703.jpg
Dinsick: Argentina clear favorite in Copa America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Betting on 49ers 'looks like trouble'

July 4, 2024 09:00 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss whether the San Francisco 49ers can meet expectations as outright favorites in the NFC.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bte49ers_240703.jpg
6:13
Betting on 49ers ‘looks like trouble’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte76ers_240703.jpg
6:40
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewimbeldonmens_240703.jpg
4:25
Inside Djokovic’s path to Wimbledon title
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecopaamerica_240703.jpg
4:20
Dinsick: Argentina clear favorite in Copa America
Now Playing
nbc_bte_pgphilly_240701.jpg
5:03
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing
Now Playing
nbc_bte_gauffwimbledonpath_240701.jpg
4:21
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon
Now Playing
nbc_bte_europredictions_240701.jpg
4:49
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteafcwest_240626.jpg
6:00
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebridgestrade_240626.jpg
6:53
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btealcyyoung_240626.jpg
6:08
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
Now Playing