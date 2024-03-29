Watch Now
Betting Friday's full Sweet 16 slate
Drew Dinsick walks through Friday's entire Sweet 16 slate, giving his favorite bets for NC State vs. Marquette, Purdue vs. Gonzaga, Houston vs. Duke and Creighton vs. Tennessee.
Consider fading NL squads in World Series markets
Bet the Edge examines current odds for 2024 World Series winners and highlight why it could be worth fading National League teams in favor of intriguing squads in the American League.
Why isn’t Curry the CPOY favorite?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the NBA Clutch Player of the Year market, questioning how DeMar DeRozan has better odds to win the award than Stephen Curry.
Betting Friday’s full Sweet 16 slate
Drew Dinsick walks through Friday's entire Sweet 16 slate, giving his favorite bets for NC State vs. Marquette, Purdue vs. Gonzaga, Houston vs. Duke and Creighton vs. Tennessee.
Langford, Chourio lead MLB Rookie of the Year odds
Bet the Edge highlights several rising stars who could make serious noise in this year's MLB Rookie of the Year races, including Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, Jackson Chourio and many more.
Best bets for Clemson-Arizona, SD State-UConn
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick run through the bets they like for Clemson vs. Arizona and San Diego State vs. UConn in the Sweet 16.
Best bets for Bama v. UNC, Illinois v. Iowa State
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review the odds for the men's Sweet 16, including Alabama vs. UNC and Illinois vs. Iowa State, and which bets to place in both matchups.
Analyzing a deep NL Manager of the Year market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the National League Manager of the Year odds, explaining why there are tons of managers capable of winning the award in 2024.
Hinch, Quatraro lead AL Manager of the Year market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch isn't sure bet to win American League Manager of the Year, mapping out the path for Kansas City Royals' skipper Matt Quatraro to win the award.
Who could challenge Burnes for AL Cy Young Award?
Drew Dinsick sees the American League Cy Young Award race as Corbin Burnes and then the rest, but a few names like Framber Valdez and Zach Eflin could make for some interesting bets from a value perspective.