Bills are best bet vs. Giants despite injuries
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants game on Sunday Night Football and why the Bills are the best bet for the Week 6 matchup.
Betting on the Bengals in alternative markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about a few ways to bet on the Bengals to "get right" through the use of alternative markets such as Ja'Marr Chase to win Offensive Player of the Year or Bengals to win their division.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants game on Sunday Night Football and why the Bills are the best bet for the Week 6 matchup.
Rams, Saints highlight NFL Week 6 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down their favorite bets for NFL Week 6 and why the Rams and Saints could make for sharp picks.
Will the Notre Dame offense shine vs. USC?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick run through one of the biggest college football games of the week with the undefeated USC Trojans heading to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Analyzing betting market for tight UO-UW matchup
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down their picks for a tight Pac-12 matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Week 6.
How does wind impact betting on Broncos-Chiefs?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market in what's expected to be a windy Week 6 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City.
Why Garrett is a compelling DPOY bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why Myles Garrett is a strong Defensive Player of the Year bet despite going against a strong field in T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons.
Betting Raiders vs. Patriots in Week 6
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Week 6 matchup and why neither team is an appealing bet in the contest.
Evaluating NFL MVP betting market through Week 5
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the NFL MVP Market and why Brock Purdy should be considered by bettors to win the award with 7/1 odds.