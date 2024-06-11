Watch Now
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack what they have seen from the NBA Finals as the Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead and examine if there's anything the Mavericks can do to get back in the series.
Up Next
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack what they have seen from the NBA Finals as the Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead and examine if there's anything the Mavericks can do to get back in the series.
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
Spieth's U.S. Open odds 'leap off the board'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the winner odds they like most for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
England, France among favorites for EURO 2024
England, France among favorites for EURO 2024
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview EURO 2024 from a betting perspective, including England's status as favorite and Portugal's chances of going on a run.
Luka MVP market doesn’t reflect Finals ‘mismatch’
Luka MVP market doesn't reflect Finals 'mismatch'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick both think the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks is a mismatch, which isn't reflected in Luka Doncic's Finals MVP betting market.
Sinner at ‘dog price’ in ‘epic’ semi vs. Alcaraz?
Sinner at 'dog price' in 'epic' semi vs. Alcaraz?
Drew Dinsick is anticipating an "epic" French Open semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and he's going with the underdog who's looked better as the tournament has gone on.
Sierra Leone leads intriguing Belmont Stakes field
Sierra Leone leads intriguing Belmont Stakes field
A few up-and-comers could give him a run, but Drew Dinsick likes Sierra Leone over Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Mindframe and the rest in the Belmont Stakes.
McDavid, Tkachuk top Conn Smythe Trophy bets
McDavid, Tkachuk top Conn Smythe Trophy bets
Jay Croucher examines the Stanley Cup Finals betting market, which tabs the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers as "effectively even," perhaps making the Conn Smythe Trophy a more appealing market.
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NBA Finals and analyze their favorite bets as the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics prepare to battle for the NBA Championship.
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?
Sam Monson joins the Bet The Edge to talk about the New York Jets and how Aaron Rodgers' comeback from an Achilles injury may be affecting the betting market.