 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Kyle Larson climbs to No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
nbc_roto_bteeuros_240610.jpg
England, France among favorites for EURO 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Kyle Larson climbs to No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
nbc_roto_bteeuros_240610.jpg
England, France among favorites for EURO 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?

June 11, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack what they have seen from the NBA Finals as the Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead and examine if there's anything the Mavericks can do to get back in the series.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
5:32
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
5:00
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteeuros_240610.jpg
6:22
England, France among favorites for EURO 2024
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefinalsmvp_240605.jpg
5:57
Luka MVP market doesn’t reflect Finals ‘mismatch’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btealcarazsinner_240605__142244.jpg
5:36
Sinner at ‘dog price’ in ‘epic’ semi vs. Alcaraz?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebelmontstakes_240605.jpg
3:13
Sierra Leone leads intriguing Belmont Stakes field
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesteanleycup_240605.jpg
5:14
McDavid, Tkachuk top Conn Smythe Trophy bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240603.jpg
5:37
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btejets_240603.jpg
5:22
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefrenchopenupdate_240603.jpg
5:32
Swiatek favored in updated French Open odds
Now Playing