Bengals, Falcons lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their favorite NFL bets for Week 13, explaining why they're riding with the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons to put together strong performances.
Drew Dinsick don't see great value in the NFL defensive player of the year market, but Jay Croucher makes the case for Myles Garrett.
Dinsick and Croucher look at what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do to boost his NFL MVP case in the final few weeks of the season, starting with a Week 13 home bout against the Raiders.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens game in Week 13, evaluating the betting line and how the game will impact the NFL MVP race.
The Browns have somewhat turned things around recently, which gives Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher confidence on Cleveland to cover as 5.5-point underdogs (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Broncos in NFL Week 13.
Uncertainty around Brock Purdy's status has Drew Dinsick staying away from a play on the winner, but he and Jay Croucher both clearly like the over between the 49ers and Bills on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 13.
Drew Dinsick explains why he's waiting on the best price available before backing the Packers on Thanksgiving night against the Dolphins, while Jay Croucher eyes the Under.
Drew Dinsick doesn't think Dallas deserves to be a clear favorite over the Giants on Thanksgiving, leading him and Jay Croucher to eye New York's spread.
Expecting Caleb Williams and the Bears to keep things close with the Lions on Thanksgiving, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share how Chicago can cover the +10.5-point spread.