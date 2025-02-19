Watch Now
Powell a 'very deserving frontrunner' in MIP race
Bet the Edge breaks down current odds for NBA Most Improved Player, explaining why Cade Cunningham has an "uphill battle" in the race and why Norman Powell is the better bet given his outlook and current odds.
Bet the Edge breaks down current odds for NBA Most Improved Player, explaining why Cade Cunningham has an "uphill battle" in the race and why Norman Powell is the better bet given his outlook and current odds.
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the "two-man" race between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic for NBA MVP, highlighting why SGA remains the odds-on favorite despite Jokic's price shortening.
Young deserves Clutch Player of Year over Jokic
Drew Dinsick lays out why Nikola Jokic is a "false favorite" to win this year's Clutch Player of the Year award, highlighting why Trae Young is clearly a more deserving candidate.
Ohtani’s 2025 NL MVP case brings ‘variability’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting market for the 2025 National League MVP award, and why Shohei Ohtani's candidacy brings "variability" to the table.
Yankees’ Judge tops betting market for 2025 AL MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting market for American League MVP, examining why New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the favorite to win the award for the third time in the last four years.
Manchester City should ‘cruise’ to PL top four
Bet the Edge examines Manchester City's price to finish top four in the Premier League after dominating Newcastle United in Matchweek 25.
Ripple effects of Sinner’s three-month suspension
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the impact of Jannik Sinner's suspension, including his chances to win the French Open and where he could seeded at Roland Garros.
Analyzing Åberg’s Masters odds after Genesis win
Fresh off his win at this year's Genesis Invitational, Bet the Edge examines Ludvig Åberg's outlook and potential odds to win the Masters, including how he stacks up with top contenders.
Pitches to change NBA All-Star Weekend
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick have a few ideas to improve the NBA All-Star Weekend, including several format changes to make things more competitive.