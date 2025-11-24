Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Detroit Lions
Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Devin Neal and Tayson Hill replace Alvin Kamara
NCAA Basketball: Navy at Penn State
How to watch Boston University vs. Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ravens_251124.jpg
Ravens win fifth straight, fly to top of AFC North
nbc_pft_raidersfirekelly_251124.jpg
Raiders fire OC Kelly after ninth loss of season
nbc_pft_prescott_opener_241124v2.jpg
Chiefs ‘not dead’ after overtime win against Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Detroit Lions
Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Devin Neal and Tayson Hill replace Alvin Kamara
NCAA Basketball: Navy at Penn State
How to watch Boston University vs. Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ravens_251124.jpg
Ravens win fifth straight, fly to top of AFC North
nbc_pft_raidersfirekelly_251124.jpg
Raiders fire OC Kelly after ninth loss of season
nbc_pft_prescott_opener_241124v2.jpg
Chiefs ‘not dead’ after overtime win against Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs

November 24, 2025 11:15 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down early angles for Chiefs-Cowboys on Thanksgiving, including why grabbing Dallas at +3.5 may be smart, injury updates, and a potential under look at 51.5.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bte_chiefscowboys_251124.jpg
1:48
Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriorodgers_251123.jpg
0:25
Rodgers expected to play next week vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bullsnuggets_251117.jpg
2:12
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
Now Playing
kelsey.jpg
1:31
Fever can ‘gut it out’ to cover spread vs. Liberty
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wnbadefpoty_250616.jpg
1:40
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
Now Playing
nbc_bte_celticsknicks_250516.jpg
1:09
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
Now Playing
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_250429.jpg
3:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
Now Playing
nbc_bte_milanbayern_250415.jpg
1:37
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
Now Playing
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
2:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clipperskings_250411.jpg
1:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_ravens_251124.jpg
02:33
Ravens win fifth straight, fly to top of AFC North
nbc_pft_raidersfirekelly_251124.jpg
03:19
Raiders fire OC Kelly after ninth loss of season
nbc_pft_prescott_opener_241124v2.jpg
06:18
Chiefs ‘not dead’ after overtime win against Colts
nbc_pft_ajbrown_philly_lost_251124.jpg
04:12
Eagles’ offense has been ‘dancing with the devil’
nbc_roto_bte_bengalsravens_251124.jpg
02:06
Expect Burrow to be ready to go vs. Ravens
nbc_roto_bte_bearseagles_251124.jpg
02:11
Bears are ‘alive and coming’ vs. Eagles
nbc_roto_bte_packerslions_251124.jpg
01:54
Packers in for a ‘get right game’ against Detroit
oly_asmgs_rcsbeijinglookback.jpg
05:20
Cochran-Siegle continues family legacy in Alpine
nbc_cfb_bigten_cornquiz_251124.jpg
02:22
Ferentz knows corn; Rhule does not
nbc_pft_greenbay_251124.jpg
03:26
Are Packers, Lions or Bears best NFC North team?
nbc_cfb_bigten_whatsinbag_v2_251124.jpg
02:58
Big Ten coaches react to items from rival schools
nbc_pft_mccarthyvikings_251124.jpg
09:35
Florio: Vikings QB McCarthy ‘just not the guy’
nbc_pft_smith_njigba_251124.jpg
11:00
Will Smith-Njigba make Pro Football Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_nabersgiants_251124.jpg
01:31
Nabers questions coaching staff on social media
nbc_pft_lionsgibbs_251124.jpg
03:49
Is Lions’ Gibbs the best running back in football?
nbc_pft_dogshow_promo_251124.jpg
02:28
PFT excited for National Dog Show on NBC, Peacock
nbc_pft_prescott_opener_v2_241124.jpg
10:18
Prescott, Cowboys get ‘impressive’ win over Eagles
nbc_pft_nfl_referee_251124.jpg
04:34
Cowboys don’t challenge after missed tipped punt
nbc_pft_jerryjones_251124.jpg
06:47
Will Chiefs-Cowboys on Thanksgiving break records?
nbc_pft_barkley_fumble_251124.jpg
04:55
Is momentum real in football, professional sports?
nbc_pft_mahomes_kc_thanksgiving_251124.jpg
06:32
Which team is favorite to win AFC after Week 12?
nbc_psnff_collinsworth500_251124.jpg
01:34
Reflecting on Collinsworth’s 500th broadcast
nbc_psnff_cowboyseagles_251123.jpg
02:49
Cowboys building momentum after win vs. Eagles
nbc_psnff_adamsint_251123.jpg
08:37
Adams embraces ‘Terminator’ mindset at goal line
nbc_psnff_ramsdefense_251123.jpg
03:04
Rams executed ‘outstanding’ game plans vs. Bucs
nbc_snf_tblarhl_251123.jpg
46
Highlights: Rams dominate Buccaneers
nbc_snf_staffordverseint_251123.jpg
02:01
Stafford: ‘Takes everybody’ to win so dominantly
nbc_snf_collinsworthspecialv2_251123.jpg
31
Celebrating Collinsworth’s 500th broadcast
nbc_fnia_speedround_251123.jpg
05:37
Speed Round: NFL Week 12 Superlatives
nbc_fnia_dallasphilly_251123.jpg
05:47
Cowboys defense shuts Eagles down in comeback win