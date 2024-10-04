Watch Now
Cowboys 'below average' and worth betting against?
Rob Pizzola is not confident in the Dallas Cowboys, either on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers or for the 2024 NFL season as a whole. Is now a good time to bet against them making the playoffs?
Up Next
Cowboys ‘below average’ and worth betting against?
Cowboys 'below average' and worth betting against?
Rob Pizzola is not confident in the Dallas Cowboys, either on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers or for the 2024 NFL season as a whole. Is now a good time to bet against them making the playoffs?
Jaxson Smith-Njigba among best bets for NFL Week 5
Jaxson Smith-Njigba among best bets for NFL Week 5
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick, and Rob Pizzola present their best bets for Week 5 of the NFL regular season, including the over on points scored in the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears game.
Is market giving a fair price on WAS against CLE?
Is market giving a fair price on WAS against CLE?
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Rob Pizzola look at the Commanders hosting the Browns on Sunday and can't agree on whether the spread is fair based on the factors heading into the game.
Bet it in a Minute: Cowboys-Steelers on SNF
Bet it in a Minute: Cowboys-Steelers on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for the Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Can Auburn keep things close against Georgia?
Can Auburn keep things close against Georgia?
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell lay out their best bets for the Auburn-Georgia game, including whether the Tigers can cover their large spread.
Best bets for Michigan-Washington
Best bets for Michigan-Washington
Michigan goes on the road to Washington and Eric Froton lays out his best bets for the Week 6 Big Ten clash.
Will Texans WR Collins sustain his production?
Will Texans WR Collins sustain his production?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess whether Nico Collins will continue dominating the Houston Texans offense once the team gets healthy.
Seahawks QB Smith might be a top-5 in NFL
Seahawks QB Smith might be a top-5 in NFL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at Geno Smith's season so far and identify how he has orchestrated a successful Seahawks offense up to this point in the season.
Are the Bills the best team in the AFC?
Are the Bills the best team in the AFC?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick try to decide whether the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the AFC and whether the defense can improve as the season progresses