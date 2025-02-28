Watch Now
Cowboys, Bears make sense to draft Jeanty
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell examine the teams most likely to draft running back Ashton Jeanty.
Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell examine the entries in the Fountain of Youth and San Felipe Stakes, picking which horses may pay off in these key races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
Cowboys, Bears make sense to draft Jeanty
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell examine the teams most likely to draft running back Ashton Jeanty.
Dalzell: Browns ‘more than likely’ to draft Hunter
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell look at the odds for which team will draft versatile Travis Hunter and why he won't fall too far.
Mavs, Lakers offer enticing odds to win the West
BTE discusses the state of the Western Conference, where the Mavericks and Lakers have a chance to make a run if they can stay healthy, offering bettors enticing odds for big potential paydays.
Can Ohio State reach the NCAA tournament?
The Bet the Edge crew discusses who from the Big Ten can be the last team to make it into the NCAA Tournament, where Ohio State has a chance due to its schedule.
Alabama, Florida, Tennessee eye No. 1 seeds
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell review potential picks for the final No. 1 seed going into this year's NCAA men's college basketball tournament.
Analyzing Champions League top goal scorer market
Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas weigh in on the betting market for the top goal scorer in the Champions League, discussing why the market feels "busted" at the moment.
Spieth an under-the-radar bet to win Masters
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick discuss Jordan Spieth as a bet to win the Masters, citing his success at Augusta as a reason to buy in.
Raptors’ schedule benefits NBA playoff push
Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas evaluate why the Toronto Raptors have a good chance of making the playoffs as long as the team holds teams off including the Magic and the Bulls.
Kirby, Fried can challenge Skubal for AL Cy Young
With little value backing Tarik Skubal as the clear American League Cy Young favorite, BTE shares how bettors can best attack this market during the year, including why George Kirby and Max Fried can push for the award.