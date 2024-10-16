Adams trade not a needle-mover for Jets’ SB odds

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Panthers beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 on an opening night dedicated to Johnny Gaudreau
MLB: ALCS-Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
Judge hits first home run of this postseason and Yankees beat Guardians 6-3 for 2-0 ALCS lead
NCAA Football: Indiana at Northwestern
Nebraska vs. Indiana prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

defense_giants.jpg
Giants defense in advantageous spot against Eagles
nbc_usl_brooklynvascent_241015.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Carolina Ascent F.C.
joey_logano.jpg
Logano ‘very confident’ with chance at Cup title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Panthers beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 on an opening night dedicated to Johnny Gaudreau
MLB: ALCS-Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
Judge hits first home run of this postseason and Yankees beat Guardians 6-3 for 2-0 ALCS lead
NCAA Football: Indiana at Northwestern
Nebraska vs. Indiana prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

defense_giants.jpg
Giants defense in advantageous spot against Eagles
nbc_usl_brooklynvascent_241015.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Carolina Ascent F.C.
joey_logano.jpg
Logano ‘very confident’ with chance at Cup title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Adams trade not a needle-mover for Jets' SB odds

October 16, 2024 06:00 AM
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick discuss the betting implication of the New York Jets trading for Davante Adams, explaining why it won't meaningfully boost their odds of making it to a Super Bowl.
Up Next
defense_giants.jpg
4:10
Giants defense in advantageous spot against Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteadamstrade_241015.jpg
3:23
Adams trade not a needle-mover for Jets’ SB odds
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ravenspricev2_241014.jpg
6:48
Is BAL the best team in the NFL through Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_bte_tjwattv2_241014.jpg
5:47
Watt may be caught in NFL DPOY odds
Now Playing
nbc_bte_opoymarketv2_241014.jpg
4:19
Jackson an intriguing longshot in OPOY market
Now Playing
nbc_bte_chiefsvs49ers_241013.jpg
6:35
49ers open as ‘rightful favorites’ against Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_bte_changedopinionnfc_241013.jpg
5:14
Strength of NFC North on full display in Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemvp_241010.jpg
6:20
Who’s a better bet for MVP: Mahomes or Burrow?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btearigb_241010.jpg
4:34
Is Packers’ Love a top 10 quarterback this season?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebestbets_2400.jpg
4:52
London, Eagles top NFL Week 6 best bets
Now Playing