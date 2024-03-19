Dayton, JMU among plus-money March Madness bets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaori Sakamoto
Kaori Sakamoto prepares for nerves, history at world figure skating championships
Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
“It’s how you do it:" world champions Chock and Bates talk life, Olympic medals, and career plans
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_sx_sextontomac_240318.jpg
Sexton still searching for more with KTM in 450SX
nbc_cyc_catalunyastage1_240318.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theplayers_240318.jpg
HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaori Sakamoto
Kaori Sakamoto prepares for nerves, history at world figure skating championships
Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
“It’s how you do it:" world champions Chock and Bates talk life, Olympic medals, and career plans
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_sx_sextontomac_240318.jpg
Sexton still searching for more with KTM in 450SX
nbc_cyc_catalunyastage1_240318.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theplayers_240318.jpg
HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Dayton, JMU among plus-money March Madness bets

March 19, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite underdog bets to make the Sweet 16, including Dayton, James Madison and Florida.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btesweet16longshotsv2_240318.jpg
4:29
Dayton, JMU among plus-money March Madness bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_berrysegmentv2_240318.jpg
9:39
Is UConn a good bet to repeat as national champs?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_robbiehummelseg_240318.jpg
12:52
Can Purdue bounce back in 2024 NCAA Tournament?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenuggets_240317.jpg
6:25
Do role players make Nuggets a scary Finals bet?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btencaafavorites_240317.jpg
4:55
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemancity_240317.jpg
6:52
Breaking down the Champions League betting market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteafl_240314.jpg
5:58
Analyzing Australian Football League title odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesuns_240314.jpg
6:04
Where do the Suns stand among West contenders?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemckinnon_240314.jpg
3:50
Is it MacKinnon’s year to win the Hart Trophy?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebracketbuster_240313.jpg
8:05
Potential bracket busters in March Madness
Now Playing