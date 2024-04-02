 Skip navigation
Top News

UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers lifts UConn back to the Final Four with 80-73 win over JuJu Watkins and USC
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
Basketball Pickups: Pair of Hornets shining as starters
Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco
Ronel Blanco of Houston Astros throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_smx_title24kitchen_240401.jpg
Kitchen opens up about career, run of SX success
nbc_sx_title24_redflag_240401.jpg
How could SX remedy red cross flag penalties?
nbc_sx_title24_jettbarcia_240401.jpg
Why Jett, Barcia collision was ‘the perfect storm’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers lifts UConn back to the Final Four with 80-73 win over JuJu Watkins and USC
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
Basketball Pickups: Pair of Hornets shining as starters
Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco
Ronel Blanco of Houston Astros throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_smx_title24kitchen_240401.jpg
Kitchen opens up about career, run of SX success
nbc_sx_title24_redflag_240401.jpg
How could SX remedy red cross flag penalties?
nbc_sx_title24_jettbarcia_240401.jpg
Why Jett, Barcia collision was ‘the perfect storm’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Denver has a 'clear advantage' due to scheduling

April 2, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick overview who could be the top seed in the Western Conference, what seed situations would be the best for betting, Jamal Murray's injury status and more.
nbc_roto_bte_western1seed_240401__381104.jpg
10:30
Denver has a ‘clear advantage’ due to scheduling
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedivisionalrace_240331.jpg
12:43
Who’s trying to win at the end of the NBA season?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btepl_240331.jpg
6:24
Betting Premier League race after Arsenal-Man City
Now Playing
Alabama.jpg
5:59
Betting the Final Four: Alabama cover vs. UConn?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecurryclutchpoy_240328.jpg
6:00
Why isn’t Curry the CPOY favorite?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteworldseries_240328.jpg
7:54
Consider fading NL squads in World Series markets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefris16_240328.jpg
9:22
Betting Friday’s full Sweet 16 slate
Now Playing
nbc_roto_sweet16pt2_240327.jpg
8:03
Best bets for Bama v. UNC, Illinois v. Iowa State
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemlbroy_240327.jpg
7:06
Langford, Chourio lead MLB Rookie of the Year odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesweet6pt1_240327.jpg
7:52
Best bets for Clemson-Arizona, SD State-UConn
Now Playing