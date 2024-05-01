Watch Now
Be 'ready for anything' in Nuggets-Wolves series
Bet the Edge explains why the Nuggets could be "overrated" in betting markets in their series against the Timberwolves and why KAT will be Minnesota's "X-factor."
Up Next
Croucher, Dinsick reflect on first wagers placed
Croucher, Dinsick reflect on first wagers placed
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reflect on their beginnings in sports betting and some of the first bets they ever placed, including Australian football, the Orlando Magic and more.
Be ‘ready for anything’ in Nuggets-Wolves series
Be 'ready for anything' in Nuggets-Wolves series
Bet the Edge explains why the Nuggets could be "overrated" in betting markets in their series against the Timberwolves and why KAT will be Minnesota's "X-factor."
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their strategies for determining horses to fade at the Kentucky Derby and which horses have positive outlooks.
76ers are in ‘deep trouble’ against Knicks
76ers are in ‘deep trouble’ against Knicks
With the New York Knicks up 3-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain how the team can punch its ticket to the next round of the NBA playoffs.
Handicapping the Champions League semifinals
Handicapping the Champions League semifinals
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the Champions League semifinals between Bayern-Real Madrid and Dortmund-PSG.
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the racing styles of the two horses that are favorites to win the Kentucky Derby, Fierceness and Sierra Leone, as well as others to keep an eye on.
Clippers, Mavericks series now ‘a coin flip’
Clippers, Mavericks series now 'a coin flip'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the first-round series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks is now a toss up after the Kawhi Leonard injury news.
Handicapping ROY awards following 2024 NFL Draft
Handicapping ROY awards following 2024 NFL Draft
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the odds for NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year following the 2024 NFL Draft, evaluating some of the best options.
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
Bet the Edge analyzes the Miami Heat's dominant Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics, discussing if the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is in trouble as the series shifts to South Beach.