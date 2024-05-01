 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics Marathon - Olympics: Day 16
Eliud Kipchoge headlines Kenya Olympic marathon team, eyes history in Paris
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway
Fierceness horse
Betting the 150th Kentucky Derby: Odds and Analysis for Each Horse

Top Clips

nbc_bte_firstwager_240430.jpg
Croucher, Dinsick reflect on first wagers placed
nbc_golf_gc_croucherpaige_240430.jpg
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds preview: fades, longshots
nbc_golf_professionalrnd3_240430.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics Marathon - Olympics: Day 16
Eliud Kipchoge headlines Kenya Olympic marathon team, eyes history in Paris
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway
Fierceness horse
Betting the 150th Kentucky Derby: Odds and Analysis for Each Horse

Top Clips

nbc_bte_firstwager_240430.jpg
Croucher, Dinsick reflect on first wagers placed
nbc_golf_gc_croucherpaige_240430.jpg
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds preview: fades, longshots
nbc_golf_professionalrnd3_240430.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Be 'ready for anything' in Nuggets-Wolves series

May 1, 2024 06:00 AM
Bet the Edge explains why the Nuggets could be "overrated" in betting markets in their series against the Timberwolves and why KAT will be Minnesota's "X-factor."
Up Next
nbc_bte_firstwager_240430.jpg
4:18
Croucher, Dinsick reflect on first wagers placed
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_240430.jpg
5:29
Be ‘ready for anything’ in Nuggets-Wolves series
Now Playing
nbc_bte_horsefades_240430.jpg
7:06
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
Now Playing
nbc_bte_knickssixers_240429.jpg
4:43
76ers are in ‘deep trouble’ against Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_bte_championsleague_240429.jpg
4:53
Handicapping the Champions League semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
6:39
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clippersmavsreax_240428.jpg
6:58
Clippers, Mavericks series now ‘a coin flip’
Now Playing
NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft
6:44
Handicapping ROY awards following 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_bte_heatceltics_240425.jpg
8:40
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mavericksclippers_240425.jpg
8:15
How to bet Mavericks vs. Clippers with series tied
Now Playing