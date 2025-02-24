Watch Now
Evaluating Salah's chances to win Ballon d'Or
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher break down Mohamed Salah as a bet to win the Ballon d'Or, explaining how the Egyptian star is "Messi-like" as Liverpool zero in on winning the Premier League.
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher break down Mohamed Salah as a bet to win the Ballon d'Or, explaining how the Egyptian star is "Messi-like" as Liverpool zero in on winning the Premier League.
Is Mobley the best bet for NBA DPOY?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the NBA Defensive Player of the Year market, analyzing Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr. as betting favorites to win the award while also considering the longshot possibilities.
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Liverpool becoming massive favorites to win the Premier League, discussing why they feel the Reds are the only realistic option to win it all.
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess how Spurs guard Stephon Castle's usage will be affected by Victor Wembanyama's absence and whether anyone can challenge him for NBA Rookie of the Year.
Analyzing DPOY favorites with Wembanyama sidelined
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review fresh Defensive Player of the Year odds with Victor Wembanyama out for the year, including cases for Jaren Jackson Jr., Evan Mobley, and Lu Dort.
How Wembanyama's injury alters NBA betting markets
With Victor Wembanyama set to miss the remainder of the season, BTE assesses the betting fallout for the Spurs and the entire NBA landscape, including why San Antonio could "accumulate a lot of losses" down the stretch.
'Seriously consider' Gators to make the Final Four
Vaughn Dalzell, Jay Croucher, and Drew Dinsick share why bettors must take Florida seriously when examining Final Four markets, explaining why the Gators can be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Flagg's current Wooden Award price 'is a steal'
Vaughn Dalzell joins BTE to assess current odds for this year's John R. Wooden Award, highlighting why Cooper Flagg is the deserving favorite and worthy of a bet right now over Auburn's Johni Broome.
Badgers offer inviting prices amid winning streak
Vaughn Dalzell is a fan of several Wisconsin bets amid the team's five-game winning streak, while Drew Dinsick expresses some hesitancy about backing a Badgers team that lacks on the defensive end.
'Everything points' to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the "two-man" race between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic for NBA MVP, highlighting why SGA remains the odds-on favorite despite Jokic's price shortening.