Examining Packers vs. Lions early NFL Week 14 odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the early betting lines for Week 14, focusing on the Lions hosting the Packers, and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the early betting lines for Week 14, focusing on the Lions hosting the Packers, and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
Eagles ‘were incredible’ in Week 13 win vs. Ravens
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, explaining how Philadelphia continues to prove they are 'unequivocally' for real.
How Washington can cover the spread against Oregon
Bet the Edge examines several ways to approach Washington vs. Oregon markets, including why the Huskies are capable of covering the spread and why the Ducks could have a "sleepy" start.
Bengals, Falcons lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their favorite NFL bets for Week 13, explaining why they're riding with the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons to put together strong performances.
Watt still the best bet to win 2025 NFL DPOY
Drew Dinsick don't see great value in the NFL defensive player of the year market, but Jay Croucher makes the case for Myles Garrett.
South Carolina vs. Clemson could bring ‘chaos’
Brad Thomas explores if it's worth backing South Carolina's +2.5-point spread against Clemson, with Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton exploring the Tigers' biggest vulnerabilities.
Hunter has clear edge in Heisman race over Jeanty
Bet the Edge examines the latest Heisman Trophy odds, sharing why Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is essentially a lock to capture the award over Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
How can Mahomes still win MVP?
Dinsick and Croucher look at what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do to boost his NFL MVP case in the final few weeks of the season, starting with a Week 13 home bout against the Raiders.
How Eagles vs. Ravens will impact MVP odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens game in Week 13, evaluating the betting line and how the game will impact the NFL MVP race.
Bet it in a Minute: Browns-Broncos in NFL Week 13
The Browns have somewhat turned things around recently, which gives Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher confidence on Cleveland to cover as 5.5-point underdogs (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Broncos in NFL Week 13.