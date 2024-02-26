Watch Now
Examining Suns' odds to make or miss the playoffs
Bet the Edge examines how markets are currently pricing the Suns and why schedule concerns make it worth considering backing Phoenix to miss the playoffs.
Bet the Edge examines how markets are currently pricing the Suns and why schedule concerns make it worth considering backing Phoenix to miss the playoffs.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick sift through NBA Sixth Man of the Year award odds, detailing why the big favorites are worth fading in favor of longshots like Norm Powell, Caris LeVert and more.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the current odds for the NBA Most Improved Player Award, including those for Tyrese Maxey, Coby White and Alperen Sengun, among others.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the odds for the top contenders in the Western Conference, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a blind look at some men's college basketball resumes and try to name the matching team while also explaining how far each team can go in the NCAA Tournament.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss which finisher could be the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, what to ask when betting in a specific market and more.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting market for the Premier League contenders, discussing which team is the best bet to take home the crown in 2024.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their gripe with midseason awards polling, arguing that it "infects" betting markets.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick wonder what pricing would look like for a hypothetical Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoff series, with betting markets seemingly in on OKC but Phoenix boasting playoff pedigree.