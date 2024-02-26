 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 USATF Indoor Championships
2024 World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule
Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson among Laureus nominees
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Rex & Lav pod: AK’s mysterious return; Charlie coverage goes OB

Top Clips

nbc_pft_reidcontractextension_240226.jpg
Reid, Chiefs reportedly to open talks on extension
nbc_pft_bieniemy_240226.jpg
Bieniemy to become OC/Associate HC at UCLA
nbc_pl_kicksandcultureteaser_240226.JPG
Coming soon: Kicks and Culture Stateside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 USATF Indoor Championships
2024 World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule
Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson among Laureus nominees
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Rex & Lav pod: AK’s mysterious return; Charlie coverage goes OB

Top Clips

nbc_pft_reidcontractextension_240226.jpg
Reid, Chiefs reportedly to open talks on extension
nbc_pft_bieniemy_240226.jpg
Bieniemy to become OC/Associate HC at UCLA
nbc_pl_kicksandcultureteaser_240226.JPG
Coming soon: Kicks and Culture Stateside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Examining Suns' odds to make or miss the playoffs

February 26, 2024 06:00 AM
Bet the Edge examines how markets are currently pricing the Suns and why schedule concerns make it worth considering backing Phoenix to miss the playoffs.
Up Next
nbc_bte_sunsplayoffs_240225.jpg
6:35
Examining Suns’ odds to make or miss the playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_bte_6moy_240225.jpg
7:24
NBA Sixth Man of the Year longshots to target
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemip_240222.jpg
6:18
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteecchamp_240222.jpg
5:31
Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewesttop4_240222.jpg
5:32
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
9:42
Blind picking national title contender resumes
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btehaaland_240220.jpg
4:04
Assessing Haaland as the 2024 UCL top goal scorer
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteplcontenders_240220.jpg
6:29
Handicapping Premier League title contenders
Now Playing
nbc_bte_midseasonvote_240219.jpg
4:47
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_okcsuns_240219.jpg
5:11
How would Suns, Thunder match up in the playoffs?
Now Playing