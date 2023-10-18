 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 22 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Dixie Vodka 400
Drivers to watch during Cup playoff race at Homestead
Hybrid photos.jpg
IndyCar hybrid testing puts heavy workload on manufacturers, teams to be ready for 2024
WoO Sprints 2023 Devils Bowl backstretch.jpg
Final race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway gets substantial purse increase
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsravens_231017.jpg
Lions are ‘set up well’ to upset Ravens on road
nbc_soccer_usghanaehl_231017.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ghana (En Español)
nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_231017.jpg
Are expectations fair for USC’s Caleb Williams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 22 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Dixie Vodka 400
Drivers to watch during Cup playoff race at Homestead
Hybrid photos.jpg
IndyCar hybrid testing puts heavy workload on manufacturers, teams to be ready for 2024
WoO Sprints 2023 Devils Bowl backstretch.jpg
Final race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway gets substantial purse increase
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsravens_231017.jpg
Lions are ‘set up well’ to upset Ravens on road
nbc_soccer_usghanaehl_231017.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ghana (En Español)
nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_231017.jpg
Are expectations fair for USC’s Caleb Williams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Expect Chiefs to cover spread against Chargers

October 18, 2023 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review early lines for Week 7's Chargers-Chiefs clash, explaining why Los Angeles finds itself in a tough spot against a rested Kansas City squad on Bet the Edge.
Up Next
nbc_roto_lionsravens_231017.jpg
5:06
Lions are ‘set up well’ to upset Ravens on road
Now Playing
nbc_roto_chiefschargers_231017.jpg
4:39
Expect Chiefs to cover spread against Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_bte_opoy_231016_1920x1080.jpg
4:43
Hill’s OPOY odds could shorten in coming weeks
Now Playing
USATSI_21655631_copy_220x124_2274043459937.jpg
4:47
How do 49ers’ injuries alter their season?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_49ers_231015.jpg
5:48
NFL Week 6 betting takeaways
Now Playing
nbc_bte_miavsphi_231015.jpg
4:10
Handicapping blockbuster Dolphins-Eagles matchup
Now Playing
nbc_bte_week7openers_231015.jpg
5:23
NFL Week 7 betting preview
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jamarrchase_231012__915360.jpg
3:03
Betting on the Bengals in alternative markets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_giantsbills_231012.jpg
3:48
Bills are best bet vs. Giants despite injuries
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bestbets_231012.jpg
3:35
Rams, Saints highlight NFL Week 6 best bets
Now Playing