Eye PSU's Warren over 4.5 catches vs. Wisconsin
Eric Froton explains why he likes Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
Will Alabama ‘take care of business’ vs. Missouri?
Max Chadwick explains why he trusts Alabama at home "with their backs against the wall" to cover a double-digit spread against Missouri.
Evaluating Oregon as a bet to win CFP
Eric Froton, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss Oregon as a pick to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, explaining why the "parity" of the sport makes it tough to buy in on any specific team.
Eye PSU’s Warren over 4.5 catches vs. Wisconsin
Eric Froton explains why he likes Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a closer look at the Week 8 Falcons-Bucs game, including how the injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin impact the spread of the game.
Evaluating Western Conference betting odds
The matchups will make the West entertaining this NBA season, but it also means it's hard to pick out an ideal bet for a regular season conference winner.
Stock is up on Seahawks going into NFL Week 8
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze why the stock is up on the Seahawks after their blowout victory of the Atlanta Falcons and discuss how to bet on Seattle for the remainder of the season.
Examining market for NBA Most Improved Player
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the betting market for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award, including Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey.
Allen, McCollum best long shot NBA 6MOY bets
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss why the Phoenix Suns' Grayson Allen and New Orleans Pelicans' C.J. McCollum are their favorite long shot bets for NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2024-25.
Look past ‘Tier 1' in NBA MVP futures market?
Dinsick and Croucher look at the NBA MVP futures market, with the three "Tier 1" names leaving a bit to be desired.