 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Atlanta weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, trucks
JuJu-MSU.jpg
JuJu Watkins scores 28 as fourth-ranked Southern California beats No. 22 Michigan State 83-75
RJDavis.jpg
RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73

Top Clips

nbc_bte_flagg_250219.jpg
Flagg’s current Wooden Award price ‘is a steal’
nbc_bte_wis_250219.jpg
Badgers offer inviting prices amid winning streak
nbc_wcbb_jujucomp_250219.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Atlanta weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, trucks
JuJu-MSU.jpg
JuJu Watkins scores 28 as fourth-ranked Southern California beats No. 22 Michigan State 83-75
RJDavis.jpg
RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73

Top Clips

nbc_bte_flagg_250219.jpg
Flagg’s current Wooden Award price ‘is a steal’
nbc_bte_wis_250219.jpg
Badgers offer inviting prices amid winning streak
nbc_wcbb_jujucomp_250219.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

'Seriously consider' Gators to make the Final Four

February 20, 2025 06:00 AM
Vaughn Dalzell, Jay Croucher, and Drew Dinsick share why bettors must take Florida seriously when examining Final Four markets, explaining why the Gators can be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Up Next
nbc_bte_florida_250219.jpg
2:58
‘Seriously consider’ Gators to make the Final Four
Now Playing
nbc_bte_flagg_250219.jpg
2:54
Flagg’s current Wooden Award price ‘is a steal’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wis_250219.jpg
3:24
Badgers offer inviting prices amid winning streak
Now Playing
nbc_bte_powellmip_250218.jpg
5:12
Powell a ‘very deserving frontrunner’ in MIP race
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mvpdebate_250218.jpg
3:54
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clutchpoty_250218.jpg
4:32
Young deserves Clutch Player of Year over Jokic
Now Playing
nbc_bte_aaronjudge_250217.jpg
4:04
Yankees’ Judge tops betting market for 2025 AL MVP
Now Playing
nbc_bte_shoheiohtani_250217.jpg
3:33
Ohtani’s 2025 NL MVP case brings ‘variability’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mancitytop4_251602.jpg
2:04
Manchester City should ‘cruise’ to PL top four
Now Playing
nbc_bte_sinnerfrenchopen_251602.jpg
3:02
Ripple effects of Sinner’s three-month suspension
Now Playing