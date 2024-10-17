Watch Now
Georgia's Beck may go over on prop bet vs. Texas
Vaughn Dalzell looks at Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and believes he has the talent to go over 264.5 passing yards against Texas.
Beck can turn it on against big opponents
Gerogia is getting set to face a marquee program in Texas, and that mean's the Bulldogs and bettors may get another big game from quarterback Carson Beck.
Iowa’s offense looks much improved in 2024
Brad Thomas sheds a light on the Iowa Hawkeyes' improved offense in the 2024 college football season ahead of their Week 8 Big Ten clash with Michigan State on NBC.
Giants defense in advantageous spot against Eagles
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick discuss how the steadiness of the Giants defense could take advantage of the Eagles offensive line, as well as the potential return of Malik Nabers affecting the spread on Bet the Edge.
Adams trade not a needle-mover for Jets’ SB odds
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick discuss the betting implication of the New York Jets trading for Davante Adams, explaining why it won't meaningfully boost their odds of making it to a Super Bowl.
Watt may be caught in NFL DPOY odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the NFL Defensive Player of the Year market and who may challenge T.J. Watt at the top of the odds.
Jackson an intriguing longshot in OPOY market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick dive into the state of the Offensive Player of the Year market that is led by Derrick Henry and highlight Lamar Jackson as an intriguing longshot on Bet the Edge.
Is BAL the best team in the NFL through Week 6
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they're betting the Ravens for the remainder of the season and debate whether Baltimore is the best team in the NFL through Week 6.
49ers open as ‘rightful favorites’ against Chiefs
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight a still-adapting Chiefs' offense and a strong 49ers' defense as reasons why San Francisco should remain the betting favorite for the Week 7 tilt.