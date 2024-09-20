Watch Now
Get in on Love for MVP before price jumps?
Croucher and Dinsick both like the idea of getting in on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love for NFL MVP while there's still a massive edge in his betting market.
Murray, Harrison have value in NFL Awards futures
Dinsick and Croucher analyze what futures bets from the Arizona Cardinals are worth a look, with Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. presenting some possible value.
Robinson’s over on SNF among NFL Week 3 best bets
Croucher likes Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's over for rushing yards on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs, while Dinsick is confident in a "statement game" from the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Week 3.
Croucher and Dinsick both like the idea of getting in on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love for NFL MVP while there's still a massive edge in his betting market.
Iowa favored in must-win game v. Minnesota
Vaughn Dalzell, Brad Thomas and Eric Froton look ahead to Iowa's game against Minnesota this weekend, explaining why the Hawkeyes stout defense makes them 3.5-point favorites.
Is Manning worth a longshot bet to win Heisman?
Bet the Edge takes a look at the Heisman Trophy odds, debating whether Texas quarterback Arch Manning is worth placing a longshot bet on to win the award.
Why Rodgers for MVP is a ‘house of cards’ bet
There's at least some appeal in a longshot ticket for Aaron Rodgers to win NFL MVP, but Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why Rodgers' case is dependent on more external factors than other MVP candidates.
Bears must simplify for Williams vs. Colts
Dinsick thinks the discourse around Caleb Williams is "premature" given his youth, but he still likes the Indianapolis Colts to cover vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Saints betting favorites against Eagles in Week 3
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher analyze how the 'fringe top-10' New Orleans Saints' offense matches up against a subpar Philadelphia Eagles defense in Year 1 under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Backing Jets in Week 3 matchup vs. Patriots
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why they like the Jets to get the job done against the Patriots in a Week 3 divisional clash on Thursday Night Football.