 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings of Cup teams at Olympic break
Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Festa(vus) In July
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Wild sign NHL rookie of year runner-up Brock Faber to 8-year, $68 million contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_bte_cwilliamsmvp_240729.jpg
Williams heavily favored in OROY bets
nbc_bte_bestofnfc_240729.jpg
Lions could have ‘highest floor’ in NFC
nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings of Cup teams at Olympic break
Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Festa(vus) In July
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Wild sign NHL rookie of year runner-up Brock Faber to 8-year, $68 million contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_bte_cwilliamsmvp_240729.jpg
Williams heavily favored in OROY bets
nbc_bte_bestofnfc_240729.jpg
Lions could have ‘highest floor’ in NFC
nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

LaFleur in 'sweet spot' for Coach of the Year bets

July 30, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss whether Jordan Love could make some noise in the MVP conversation. The duo also explain why Matt LaFleur could be a worthy candidate for early Coach of the Year bets.
Up Next
nbc_bte_packers_240729.jpg
3:57
LaFleur in ‘sweet spot’ for Coach of the Year bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cwilliamsmvp_240729.jpg
3:37
Williams heavily favored in OROY bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bestofnfc_240729.jpg
3:42
Lions could have ‘highest floor’ in NFC
Now Playing
pels.jpeg
2:43
Pelicans a ‘fringe contender’ in the West
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wemby_240725.jpg
3:59
Spurs could take sizable jump next season
Now Playing
nbc_bte_edey_240725.jpg
6:02
Edey is betting favorite for Rookie of the Year
Now Playing
nbc_bte_brownswatson_240722.jpeg
2:14
Does Browns’ Watson still have any upside?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_afcnorthbaltimore_240722.jpeg
1:46
Ravens schedule ‘is definitely eyebrow raising’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_henryopoy_240722.jpeg
2:39
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate
Now Playing
nbc_bte_alcyyoung_240717.jpg
6:24
MLB trade deadline could impact AL Cy Young race
Now Playing