Top News

Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 14
Illinois Fighting Illini Adalia McKenzie
No. 21 Illinois women beat Canisius 68-55 in Shauna Green’s returns to Buffalo
New Orleans Pelicans v Atlanta Hawks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Yves Missi is just getting started

Top Clips

nbc_bte_allaboutrichardson_241202.jpg
Colts’ Richardson ‘looks different’ after benching
nbc_bte_nbcpacificdivision_241202.jpg
Who’s the best bet to win NBA’s Pacific Division?
nbc_sx_t24_jett_241202.jpg
Wins motivate Jett more than titles at this point

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

All Scores
Watch Now

Handicapping Allen as odds-on favorite to win MVP

December 3, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the NFL MVP odds, debating whether it's worth betting on the current odds-on favorite in Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Up Next
nbc_bte_nflmvp_241202.jpg
6:18
Handicapping Allen as odds-on favorite to win MVP
nbc_bte_nbcpacificdivision_241202.jpg
4:30
Who’s the best bet to win NBA’s Pacific Division?
nbc_bte_allaboutrichardson_241202.jpg
5:06
Colts’ Richardson ‘looks different’ after benching
nbc_bte_week14_241201.jpg
4:55
Examining Packers vs. Lions early NFL Week 14 odds
nbc_bte_philly_241201.jpg
4:31
Eagles ‘were incredible’ in Week 13 win vs. Ravens
nbc_bte_oregonvwash_241127.jpg
5:45
How Washington can cover the spread against Oregon
nbc_roto_btebestbets_241126.jpg
2:27
Bengals, Falcons lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_roto_btedpoy_241126.jpg
4:50
Watt still the best bet to win 2025 NFL DPOY
nbc_bte_scarolinavclemson_241127.jpg
4:46
South Carolina vs. Clemson could bring ‘chaos’
nbc_bte_heismanconvo_241127.jpg
2:22
Hunter has clear edge in Heisman race over Jeanty
