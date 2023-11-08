 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw11_231108.jpg
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 12
Chip toolbox collage.jpg
Chip Ganassi’s championships built with special human toolbox of talent, loyalty and leadership
Jett Reynolds Instagram cropped.jpg
Jett Reynolds joins ClubMX for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bte_panthersbearstnf_231108.jpg
Will Young, Panthers bounce back against Bears?
nbc_bte_michiganvpsu_231108.jpg
Home field may not matter in Michigan-Penn State
nbc_bte_utahvwashington_231108.jpg
Is Utah being overestimated against Washington?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw11_231108.jpg
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 12
Chip toolbox collage.jpg
Chip Ganassi’s championships built with special human toolbox of talent, loyalty and leadership
Jett Reynolds Instagram cropped.jpg
Jett Reynolds joins ClubMX for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bte_panthersbearstnf_231108.jpg
Will Young, Panthers bounce back against Bears?
nbc_bte_michiganvpsu_231108.jpg
Home field may not matter in Michigan-Penn State
nbc_bte_utahvwashington_231108.jpg
Is Utah being overestimated against Washington?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Harrison Jr. and the Heisman race

November 8, 2023 06:51 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the latest Heisman Trophy odds and whether Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is still worth a bet on Bet the Edge.
Up Next
nbc_bte_panthersbearstnf_231108.jpg
6:22
Will Young, Panthers bounce back against Bears?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_heismanchat_231108.jpg
6:14
Harrison Jr. and the Heisman race
Now Playing
nbc_bte_michiganvpsu_231108.jpg
3:43
Home field may not matter in Michigan-Penn State
Now Playing
nbc_bte_utahvwashington_231108.jpg
3:47
Is Utah being overestimated against Washington?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
6:24
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_lionslac_231107.jpg
3:30
Lions ‘rightfully’ favored at Chargers in Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_bte_hamlin_231106.jpg
2:40
Hamlin’s Comeback Player of the Year outlook
Now Playing
nbc_bte_seahawks_231106.jpg
4:26
Seahawks are the ‘epitome of a Wild Card’ team
Now Playing
nbc_bte_giantsjones_231106.jpg
4:57
How Jones’ injury impacts Giants’ betting outlook
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bteweek10openers_231105.jpg
6:29
NFL Week 10 openers: Vikings, Raiders, Ravens
Now Playing