Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 1 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for Week 1 of the NFL season, explaining why the Texans and Lions are strong picks to start 2024.
Why Murray could win Comeback Player of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick make a case for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and why he has as good a case as anybody in the league.
‘Titans or pass’ in Week 1 clash with Bears?
Dinsick thinks the spread for the Bears vs. Titans NFL Week 1 matchup should be much closer -- but as things currently stand, he likes the idea of betting on Tennessee.
Sanders could help Colorado cover against Nebraska
Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton and Brad Thomas look at Colorado heading to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers and whether the Buffaloes have enough firepower to keep up offensively.
Iamaleava’s chances of winning the Heisman
Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton and Brad Thomas talk about Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava and how his athleticism could propel him to the Heisman Trophy.
Why are the Cowboys underdogs against Browns?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Browns being favored at home against the Cowboys despite Dallas seemingly answering a number of preseason concerns.
Jaguars offense could put pressure on Dolphins
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NFL Week 1 Sunday matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, and how one team is ascending while the other is losing steam heading into the season.
Week 1 a good chance to get Texans cheap vs. Colts
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Texans' matchup against the Colts and why the Texans could be an easy choice for some bettors.
Ward, Allar top Heisman head-turners in CFB Week 1
Without jumping to conclusions so early, Miami's Cam Ward and Penn State's Drew Allar are perhaps the top two Heisman contenders who really turned heads in Week 1 of the NCAA football season.
Is Zverev a real threat to Sinner US Open bettors?
Drew Dinsick thinks Alexander Zverev should make the US Open men's singles final from his side of the bracket, but when it comes to winning it all, he's not worried about those bettors with a Sinner ticket.