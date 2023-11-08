Watch Now
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Steelers moving out to 3.5-point favorites over the Packers, pointing to Green Bay's difficult matchup against Pittsburgh's D and Kenny Pickett's improvements on Bet the Edge.
Lions ‘rightfully’ favored at Chargers in Week 10
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap the Lions as short road favorites over the Chargers and discuss the offensive advantage Detriot has over Los Angeles, making them the side to back on Bet the Edge.
How Jones’ injury impacts Giants’ betting outlook
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick debate if they'd entertain backing the Giants in Week 10 as massive underdogs against the Cowboys after losing Daniel Jones to season-ending injury on Bet the Edge.
Seahawks are the ‘epitome of a Wild Card’ team
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss what to make of the Seahawks after their blowout loss in Week 9 and reveal whether they would back them at home against the Commanders in Week 10 on Bet the Edge.
Hamlin’s Comeback Player of the Year outlook
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin should be the clear favorite for Comeback Player of the Year on Bet the Edge.
Chargers-Jets player props, odds to consider
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview Monday night's Chargers-Jets clash, highlighting New York's offensive line woes, whether Justin Herbert can continue to 'get right' and more on Bet the Edge.
NFL Week 10 openers: Vikings, Raiders, Ravens
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review opening lines for Week 10 matchups they're targeting including Jets-Raiders, Saints-Vikings, Browns-Ravens and more on Bet the Edge.
QB uncertainty makes ARI vs. CLE interesting bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Cardinals vs. Browns matchup in Week 9 and how the QB uncertainty on both sides makes it an extremely interesting bet.
Can Bengals’ defense stop Bills enough to cover?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their betting picks for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, which Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and co. should turn into an offense-heavy game.