Breaking down betting market for 2024 Masters
Brad Thomas joins Bet the Edge to analyze the betting market for the 2024 Masters Tournament, discussing how to wager on Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler.
Any caution betting on PSG in Champions League?
Brad Thomas weighs in on the Champions League betting market, giving his read on Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal before offering his favorite value bet in Atletico Madrid.
Breaking down betting market for 2024 Masters
Purdue much closer to UConn than spread suggests
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the national title game between UConn and Purdue and discuss why the current 6.5-point spread in favor of the Huskies is "absurd."
Cy Young market after injuries to Bieber, Strider
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick check in on the Cy Young markets with no real anchor after injuries to Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider, but highlight Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler and others on Bet the Edge.
Will BUF draft a first-round WR after Diggs trade?
PFF's Trevor Sikkema joins Bet the Edge to discuss the Bills' NFL draft outlook after trading Stefon Diggs, including why the odds favor Buffalo selecting a wide receiver in round one.
NFL draft ceiling for McCarthy is No. 2 overall
PFF's Trevor Sikkema joins Bet the Edge to analyze the 2024 NFL Draft position floor and ceiling for JJ McCarthy, discussing why the former Michigan quarterback could go as high as No. 2 to the Washington Commanders.
Alt is a ‘big favorite’ for Titans’ pick at No. 7
BTE is joined by PFF's Trevor Sikkema to assess 2024 NFL Draft odds for the No. 7 overall pick, highlighting why the Tennessee Titans would be hard-pressed to pass on OL prospect Joe Alt.
Evaluating women’s Final Four best bets
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the women's Final Four spreads, including outlooks for NC State vs. South Carolina and UConn vs. Iowa.
Is Edey the clear men’s MOP bet?
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss if Zach Edey is the runaway to win the men's NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award and list the UConn players that are contenders in the race.