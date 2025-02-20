Watch Now
How Wembanyama's injury alters NBA betting markets
With Victor Wembanyama set to miss the remainder of the season, BTE assesses the betting fallout for the Spurs and the entire NBA landscape, including why San Antonio could "accumulate a lot of losses" down the stretch.
Analyzing DPOY favorites with Wembanyama sidelined
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review fresh Defensive Player of the Year odds with Victor Wembanyama out for the year, including cases for Jaren Jackson Jr., Evan Mobley, and Lu Dort.
‘Seriously consider’ Gators to make the Final Four
Vaughn Dalzell, Jay Croucher, and Drew Dinsick share why bettors must take Florida seriously when examining Final Four markets, explaining why the Gators can be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Flagg’s current Wooden Award price ‘is a steal’
Vaughn Dalzell joins BTE to assess current odds for this year's John R. Wooden Award, highlighting why Cooper Flagg is the deserving favorite and worthy of a bet right now over Auburn's Johni Broome.
Badgers offer inviting prices amid winning streak
Vaughn Dalzell is a fan of several Wisconsin bets amid the team's five-game winning streak, while Drew Dinsick expresses some hesitancy about backing a Badgers team that lacks on the defensive end.
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the "two-man" race between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic for NBA MVP, highlighting why SGA remains the odds-on favorite despite Jokic's price shortening.
Powell a ‘very deserving frontrunner’ in MIP race
Bet the Edge breaks down current odds for NBA Most Improved Player, explaining why Cade Cunningham has an "uphill battle" in the race and why Norman Powell is the better bet given his outlook and current odds.
Young deserves Clutch Player of Year over Jokic
Drew Dinsick lays out why Nikola Jokic is a "false favorite" to win this year's Clutch Player of the Year award, highlighting why Trae Young is clearly a more deserving candidate.
Yankees’ Judge tops betting market for 2025 AL MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting market for American League MVP, examining why New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the favorite to win the award for the third time in the last four years.