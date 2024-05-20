Watch Now
Swiatek a clear favorite ahead of French Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their favorite, and at least favorite, bets ahead of the 2024 French Open.
What to expect from Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick peer ahead to the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks series in the NBA Western Conference Finals, with the two sharing their differing takes on which team could advance in the playoffs.
Swiatek a clear favorite ahead of French Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their favorite, and at least favorite, bets ahead of the 2024 French Open.
Examining Pacers chances to compete with Celtics
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the NBA Eastern Conference Finals and discuss their proper price for the Celtics to win the series and if there's any possibility of a Pacers' upset on Bet the Edge.
Under for Oilers-Canucks Game 7 an intriguing bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze Oilers-Canucks Game 7 and share why they are intrigued by the Under as well as Evan Bouchard's price as a long shot to win the Conn Smythe Trophy on Bet the Edge.
Betting takeaways from 2024 NFL schedule release
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their overall impressions from the NFL schedule release and how they're pricing specific matchups, including Ravens at Chiefs.
Rams could feel Donald’s absence vs. Lions
The Lions and Rams are set for a rematch on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season after their thrilling playoff game, but who will hold the edge this time around?
Twists and turns in Thunder-Mavs confound
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the decisions being made in the Thunder-Mavericks series confuse them and ponder what comes next in Game 6.
Evaluating early picks in crowded NFL COTY market
Drew Dinsick runs through some of the top early picks for NFL Coach of the Year, including Shane Steichen with the Indianapolis Colts, Zach Taylor with the Cincinnati Bengals and more.
Analyzing Preakness favorites after Muth’s scratch
After Preakness Stakes favorite Muth was scratched with a fever on Wednesday, Bet the Edge evaluates which horses deserve consideration in a new-look betting landscape.