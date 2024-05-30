Watch Now
Swiatek 'in good spot' to recover from close call
Bet the Edge examines Iga Swiatek's slight victory over Naomi Osaka in the second round of the French Open, discussing her outlook for the remainder of the tournament.
Aces’ Wilson is rightful frontrunner for WNBA MVP
Bet the Edge evaluates the WNBA regular season MVP market, discussing whether anyone can close the gap on Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson to win the award.
Why Timberwolves could force a Game 7
Bet the Edge looks back on the Timberwolves' Game 4 victory over the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals and why Minnesota has a real chance at extending the series to seven games.
French Open is shaping up to be ‘very chalky’
Bet the Edge analyzes the betting market for both the men's and women's side of the 2024 French Open, discussing why the latter appears to be 'very chalky' so far.
NL MVP betting market has been anchored by Dodgers
Bet the Edge examines the betting market for the National League MVP, discussing why the favorites for the award appear to be Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.
Celtics ‘not scaring anybody’ in the playoffs
Drew Dinsick and Kurt Helin discuss the perception of the Boston Celtics, breaking down why Jayson Tatum and Co. might not get the respect their record warrants as they look to sweep the Indiana Pacers.
Why Doncic is the best bet to win Finals MVP
Drew Dinsick and Kurt Helin break down why Luka Doncic to win NBA Finals MVP is a better bet than the Dallas Mavericks to win the Finals, explaining why the odds favor Doncic.
Evaluating French Open Round 1 best bets
Drew Dinsick breaks down the French Open field, including why Carlos Alcaraz finds himself in a tough quarter, the longshot bets he likes and more.
Unpacking the ‘wide-open’ French Open for the men
Rennae Stubbs joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to preview the men's side of the French Open, including why Novak Djokovic is the best player to watch and bet in the tournament.