Can the Pacers respond in Game 3 vs. Knicks?
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell offer their betting thoughts on Game 3 of Knicks-Pacers and the series as a whole after New York took a 2-0 lead.
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell offer their betting thoughts on Game 3 of Knicks-Pacers and the series as a whole after New York took a 2-0 lead.
Panthers ‘should progress with relative ease’
Bet the Edge breaks down the betting market for the 2nd-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, discussing why the Florida Panthers are in prime position against the Boston Bruins.
Celtics sweep over Cavaliers feels ‘very likely’
Bet the Edge highlights how to wager on Celtics-Cavs after Game 1, explaining why Boston could sweep a Cleveland team that looks tired after its seven-game series with Orlando.
Mavericks’ Game 2 hopes depend on Doncic’s health
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick share why the Thunder could be too much for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to handle in Game 2 of their second-round series.
Consider Gallen, Burnes in NL, AL Cy Young markets
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick examine Cy Young odds for Zac Gallen, Tyler Glasnow, Corbin Burnes and others as they search for value among current prices.
Can DEN rally from 2-0 deficit vs. MIN?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the series between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, questioning whether Denver can comeback from their 2-0 deficit against Minnesota.
Bayern moneyline a worthwhile risk v. Real Madrid
Real Madrid may be the better team, and they're favored for a reason -- but Jay Croucher explains why FC Bayern Munich moneyline is his bet of choice in the UEFA Champions League matchup.
Is Knicks-Pacers destined for a gentleman’s sweep?
Both Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick see holes in the Knicks' roster, but are the Pacers the team that can capitalize?
Absences make for wide open Wells Fargo bet market
Absences by Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg open up the Wells Fargo Championship betting market for players like Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia and more, as Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down.