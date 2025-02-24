 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks
Mystics trade 2-time All-Star Ariel Atkins to the Sky for No. 3 pick in WNBA draft
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Carson Hocevar frustrates foes at Atlanta on way to career-best Cup finish

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_salah_250223.jpg
Evaluating Salah’s chances to win Ballon d’Or
nbc_roto_bte_liverpool_250223.jpg
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL
new_ncaa_mpx.jpg
HLs: St. John’s routs UConn for season sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks
Mystics trade 2-time All-Star Ariel Atkins to the Sky for No. 3 pick in WNBA draft
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Carson Hocevar frustrates foes at Atlanta on way to career-best Cup finish

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_salah_250223.jpg
Evaluating Salah’s chances to win Ballon d’Or
nbc_roto_bte_liverpool_250223.jpg
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL
new_ncaa_mpx.jpg
HLs: St. John’s routs UConn for season sweep

Is Mobley the best bet for NBA DPOY?

February 24, 2025 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the NBA Defensive Player of the Year market, analyzing Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr. as betting favorites to win the award while also considering the longshot possibilities.
nbc_roto_bte_salah_250223.jpg
2:33
Evaluating Salah’s chances to win Ballon d’Or
nbc_roto_bte_dpoy_250223.jpg
4:38
Is Mobley the best bet for NBA DPOY?
nbc_roto_bte_liverpool_250223.jpg
2:15
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL
nbc_bte_rookieofyear_250220.jpg
3:13
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
nbc_bte_wembanyadpoy_250220.jpg
4:08
Analyzing DPOY favorites with Wembanyama sidelined
nbc_bte_wembanyamaspurs_250220.jpg
2:20
How Wembanyama’s injury alters NBA betting markets
nbc_bte_florida_250219.jpg
2:58
‘Seriously consider’ Gators to make the Final Four
nbc_bte_flagg_250219.jpg
2:54
Flagg’s current Wooden Award price ‘is a steal’
nbc_bte_wis_250219.jpg
3:24
Badgers offer inviting prices amid winning streak
nbc_bte_mvpdebate_250218.jpg
3:54
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP
