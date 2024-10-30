Watch Now
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders' Cup
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Randy Moss preview the Breeders' Cup and analyze the big field, which includes Forever Young, a Japanese thoroughbred that was one of the best horses in the Kentucky Derby.
Cardinals have a real shot to win the NFC West
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reassess their expectations of the Arizona Cardinals after a big road win against the Miami Dolphins and analyze their chances to win the division.
Evaluating Coach of the Year odds for Quinn, Reid
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze cases for Dan Quinn and Andy Reid in this year's NFL Coach of the Year race and highlight which head coach has odds worth eyeing in markets.
Questionable favorites lead NFL Week 9 openers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look and some intriguing openers for NFL Week 9, including the Seahawks being favored against the Rams and the Raiders being big underdogs against the Bengals.
Colts’ Richardson experiment ending?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick gives their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 8, including a few playoff scenarios and whether the Colts will pull the plug on Anthony Richardson this season.
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
Dinsick gives his read on the Dolphins vs. Cardinals NFL Week 8 betting market, with Tua Tagovailoa's return changing everything for Miami.
‘Confident’ Lawrence makes Jags a solid Week 8 bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Week 8 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers and explain why the Jaguars have a chance to come together offensively against this Packers defense.
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at how the early results in the NBA season impact the betting market.
Giants defense could derail ‘inflated’ Wilson
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher explain why they're staking their claims on the New York Giants to cover the six-point spread against the Pittsburgh Steelers led by an 'inflated' Russell Wilson.