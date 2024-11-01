Watch Now
Whether Love or Willis, bet GB to cover vs. DET?
Dinsick thinks that whether Jordan Love or Malik Willis is the quarterback, the Packers are a great bet to cover a 3.5-point spread (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Lions in NFL Week 9.
NFL Week 9 best bets: Winston over interceptions
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down their favorite NFL bets in Week 9, including the over on Jameis Winston interceptions and the Atlanta Falcons to cover the spread against the Dallas Cowboys.
Gabriel has good chance to hit over vs. Michigan
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell aren't scared of Michigan stifling Dillon Gabriel, who they feel has a good chance of going over on his passing yards prop.
Rushing yards could be a fruitful prop in IU-MSU
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell give their favorite bets and props for the matchup between Indiana and Michigan State.
The under may hit in Ohio State-Penn State
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell believe Penn State's recent offensive struggles could give bettors picking the under a payout.
Vikings, Colts could score lots of points on SNF
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break the Sunday Night Football duel between the Vikings and Colts, a game that could feature a lot of points and pass attempts by quarterback Joe Flacco.
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Randy Moss preview the Breeders' Cup Classic and analyze the big field, which includes Forever Young, a Japanese thoroughbred that was one of the best horses in the Kentucky Derby.
Moss: Bet against City of Troy in BC Classic
NBC horse racing analyst Randy Moss joins Bet the Edge to preview the Breeders' Cup, including advice on whether City of Troy is worthy of being a favorite, if the Japanese horses can get a win in the Classic and more.
Jets should take advantage of short-handed Texans
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Texans and Jets in Week 9, explaining why New York has a clear advantage over a short-handed Houston team.
Start over with CLE rating, but LAC the Week 9 bet
Dinsick advises bettors to "start over" with their ratings for the Cleveland Browns because of Jameis Winston's emergence and a healthier offensive line, but for NFL Week 9, he's taking the Los Angeles Chargers to win.