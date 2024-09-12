 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen
Schedule for Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup playoff weekend
nbc_roto_btebufmia_240910.jpg
What NFL game is on today: Start time, matchup for Thursday night kickoff and full Week 2 football schedule
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Saves and Steals: Yankees searching for ninth-inning solution

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btecfbplayoffs_240911.jpg
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
nbc_roto_btebamawis_240911.jpg
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorfinalrdv2_240911.jpg
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen
Schedule for Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup playoff weekend
nbc_roto_btebufmia_240910.jpg
What NFL game is on today: Start time, matchup for Thursday night kickoff and full Week 2 football schedule
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Saves and Steals: Yankees searching for ninth-inning solution

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btecfbplayoffs_240911.jpg
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
nbc_roto_btebamawis_240911.jpg
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorfinalrdv2_240911.jpg
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Thomas: UK could be in trouble against UGA

September 12, 2024 06:00 AM
Brad Thomas breaks down why he think Georgia will pay off for bettors against Kentucky in the spread and total points.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btecfbplayoffs_240911.jpg
2:09
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteugavkent_240911.jpg
1:53
Thomas: UK could be in trouble against UGA
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebamawis_240911.jpg
1:32
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenovdal_240910.jpg
2:56
Cowboys defense will test Saints retooled O-line
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebufmia_240910.jpg
6:51
Should Dolphins be favored against Bills on TNF?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteoroy_240909.jpg
5:13
Penix Jr. a name to track in NFL OROY odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bterams_240909.jpg
6:29
Can the Rams be a ‘sneaky’ betting team?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechargers_240909.jpg
5:29
‘Talented’ Chargers defense boosts betting stock
Now Playing
nbc_bte_calebbreakdownandmore_240908.jpg
5:01
What to make of Bears’ offensive woes vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_bte_halfbakedtheory_240908.jpg
3:37
Jets defense will test Purdy in game of margins
Now Playing