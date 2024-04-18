Watch Now
Kings 'seem like the right side' vs. Pelicans
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the market for the Sacramento Kings vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, explaining why they're more confident in Sacramento in the win-and-in scenario.
Up Next
Cavaliers the clear betting favorite over Magic
Cavaliers the clear betting favorite over Magic
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick examine the market for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic NBA playoff series, in which they're clearly aligned on the victor.
Kings ‘seem like the right side’ vs. Pelicans
Kings 'seem like the right side' vs. Pelicans
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the market for the Sacramento Kings vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, explaining why they're more confident in Sacramento in the win-and-in scenario.
Best bets for Lakers vs. Nuggets in NBA Play-In
Best bets for Lakers vs. Nuggets in NBA Play-In
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss the best tactics on how to handicap the Lakers vs. Nuggets series, where Drew thinks the Lakers can pull out a few wins as he marks their home games as 30/30 toss ups.
Bad beats so far through 2024: Davis at Masters
Bad beats so far through 2024: Davis at Masters
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick revisit some of their most notable bad beats in betting over the last couple of years, including this year's Masters and a parlay involving MLB and tennis.
Finding value in 2024 NBA Finals MVP markets
Finding value in 2024 NBA Finals MVP markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review current odds for NBA Finals MVP and investigate where bettors can find value beyond Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum atop the board.
Heat-Sixers may present opportunities to bet live
Heat-Sixers may present opportunities to bet live
With much uncertainty surrounding the Heat-Sixers play-in game, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why they are most interesting in betting this game live on Bet the Edge.
PL now City’s to lose after consequential weekend
PL now City's to lose after consequential weekend
After a difficult weekend for Liverpool and Arsenal, Man City is now the heavy favorite to win the Premier League. Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze if City is vulnerable with a favorable fixture schedule remaining.
Best ways to approach Pacers-Bucks playoff series
Best ways to approach Pacers-Bucks playoff series
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks playoff series and discuss how Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury affects the approach to various markets on Bet the Edge.
How would Lakers be priced vs. Nuggets?
How would Lakers be priced vs. Nuggets?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' form heading into the NBA Play-In Tournament and analyze their chances to challenge the Denver Nuggets if they reach the playoffs.