Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick go over the Masters Tournament debutants and explain why Ludvig Aberg is the most likely of them to conquer Augusta National.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick go over the Masters Tournament debutants and explain why Ludvig Aberg is the most likely of them to conquer Augusta National.
Holliday’s AL ROY odds need ‘time to breathe’
Fresh off his call-up to the Orioles, Bet the Edge analyzes where Jackson Holliday's American League Rookie of the Year odds stack up against top contenders for this year's award.
How Giannis injury impacts Bucks betting market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf injury and the impact it will have on the Milwaukee Bucks betting market through the rest of the regular season and playoffs.
Analyzing 2024 men’s Grand Slam contenders
Bet the Edge analyzes the top contenders for the men's Grand Slam, discussing why Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner could be worth betting on in 2024.
Can Gilgeous-Alexander win Clutch Player of Year?
Bet the Edge examines the betting market for NBA Clutch Player of the Year, analyzing whether anybody can overtake Stephen Curry for the award.
Breaking down Stanley Cup Playoffs betting market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Stanley Cup contenders, discussing why seeding could make it a nightmare for teams atop the Western Conference.
Breaking down betting market for 2024 Masters
Brad Thomas joins Bet the Edge to analyze the betting market for the 2024 Masters Tournament, discussing how to wager on Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler.
Any caution betting on PSG in Champions League?
Brad Thomas weighs in on the Champions League betting market, giving his read on Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal before offering his favorite value bet in Atletico Madrid.
Purdue much closer to UConn than spread suggests
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the national title game between UConn and Purdue and discuss why the current 6.5-point spread in favor of the Huskies is "absurd."
Cy Young market after injuries to Bieber, Strider
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick check in on the Cy Young markets with no real anchor after injuries to Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider, but highlight Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler and others on Bet the Edge.