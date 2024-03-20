Watch Now
Harrison Jr. 'isn't a lock' for No. 4 overall pick
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick draw takeaways from current odds for the most likely prospects to go fourth and fifth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye and more.
NBA Sixth Man of the Year race is a ‘done deal’
Bet the Edge looks at current odds for NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors, highlighting Malik Monk's clear path to the award and why it may be too late for others to push him in the race.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick draw takeaways from current odds for the most likely prospects to go fourth and fifth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye and more.
Dayton, JMU among plus-money March Madness bets
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite underdog bets to make the Sweet 16, including Dayton, James Madison and Florida.
Is UConn a good bet to repeat as national champs?
Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry break down their methods for filling out their March Madness brackets and take a look at Berry's picks for this year.
Can Purdue bounce back in 2024 NCAA Tournament?
Jay Croucher and Robbie Hummel talk about Purdue's path in the NCAA Tournament and break down other Big Ten teams' outlook for March Madness.
Do role players make Nuggets a scary Finals bet?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick survey the NBA futures betting markets, diving into the Denver Nuggets' role players, the last few seeds in the Western Conference and more.
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
Drew Dinsick gives his best advice for betting on March Madness, spotlighting the importance of forcing turnovers on defense, before offering some of the teams he's eyeing as strong bets in the tournament.
Breaking down the Champions League betting market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review the betting market for the Champions League, led by their favorite bet in Manchester City.
Analyzing Australian Football League title odds
Jay Croucher breaks down the season-long odds for the Australian Football League and explains why he's pumping the breaks on the GWS Giants.